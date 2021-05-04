NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $42.25 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 105,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $134.41. 11,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $137.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.