Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192,580 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.