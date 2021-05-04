Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ashland Global worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.