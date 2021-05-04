Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,075.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 173.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

