Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,855 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.