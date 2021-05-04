Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,270,987 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

