Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.