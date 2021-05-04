NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.03. 230,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

