NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $11,107,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,988,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.