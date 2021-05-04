NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 300,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

