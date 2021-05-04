NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 195,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

