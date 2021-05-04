NextDAO Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $430,099.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070715 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00275353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00177645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,969,849,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,929,617,026 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

