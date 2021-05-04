NEXT Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,639.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $3,639.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00561006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002441 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

