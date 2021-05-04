NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NXRT stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

