NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NXRT stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
