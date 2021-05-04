NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.520-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

NREF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 51,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

