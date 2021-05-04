NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

LON NRR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.40 ($1.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,088. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.90.

In related news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

