Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 5,955,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,897,323. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

