Newfound Research LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN traded down $6.87 on Tuesday, reaching $481.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.38 and a 200 day moving average of $503.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

