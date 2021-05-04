Newfound Research LLC Sells 477 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Garmin comprises approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,296. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

