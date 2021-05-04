Newfound Research LLC Sells 178 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

VeriSign stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.98. 3,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $222.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

