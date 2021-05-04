Newfound Research LLC Invests $64,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.59. 45,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.62. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.00 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

