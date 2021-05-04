Newfound Research LLC Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

