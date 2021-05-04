Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $22,114,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $187,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.