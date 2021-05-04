New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

