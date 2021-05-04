New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,911 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after acquiring an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $247.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

