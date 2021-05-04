New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.