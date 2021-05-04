New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. 5,517,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

