New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 24,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $487.16. 15,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.27. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.01 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

