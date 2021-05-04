New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

