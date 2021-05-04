New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 794 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,197. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.