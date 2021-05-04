New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 1,074 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $6.62 on Tuesday, reaching $318.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,571. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.