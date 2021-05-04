Netrum (NTR) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 70.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Netrum has a total market cap of $43,031.58 and $11.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Netrum has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

