NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.62 million.

NTGR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 9,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

