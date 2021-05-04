Nestree One Day Volume Reaches $44.61 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Nestree has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $18.84 million and $44.61 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,829.94 or 1.00303088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00217596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

