Neovasc (NVCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58.

NVCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

