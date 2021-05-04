Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:NVCN remained flat at $$0.97 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

