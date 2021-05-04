Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $181.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.74. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 115.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.