nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Update

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NCNO traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. 3,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,751. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 446,254 shares of company stock worth $30,575,928.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

