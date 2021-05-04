Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

