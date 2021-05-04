NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

