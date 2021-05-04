Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

NHTC opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.