National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,263.0 days.

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPGF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.