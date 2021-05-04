National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$202.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lassonde Industries stock traded down C$4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$191.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$178.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.15. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$135.00 and a 52 week high of C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

