Nanotech Security (NTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.71 million during the quarter.

Get Nanotech Security alerts:

NTS stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,434. Nanotech Security has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.