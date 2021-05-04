Namecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,708.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004051 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $32.49 million and $25,708.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,429.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $982.42 or 0.01804939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00631245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00066267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001544 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

