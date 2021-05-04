Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 4,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

