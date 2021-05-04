Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYGN stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,189. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

