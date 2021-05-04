MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

