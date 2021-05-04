MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €189.67 ($223.14).

Shares of MTX opened at €208.70 ($245.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

