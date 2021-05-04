MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MTNOY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on MTN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

